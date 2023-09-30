New Middletown Springfield Local knocked off Berlin Center Western Reserve 26-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 19-7 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

New Middletown Springfield Local roared to a 26-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, New Middletown Springfield Local and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Middletown Springfield Local faced off against Vienna Mathews and Berlin Center Western Reserve took on Lowellville on Sept. 15 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.