West Alexandria Twin Valley South earned a convincing 61-6 win over New Lebanon Dixie in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South thundered in front of New Lebanon Dixie 27-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Panthers opened an immense 47-0 gap over the Greyhounds at halftime.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South steamrolled to a 54-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

Last season, West Alexandria Twin Valley South and New Lebanon Dixie squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at New Lebanon Dixie High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off against Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Lebanon Dixie took on New Paris National Trail on Sept. 15 at New Paris National Trail High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.