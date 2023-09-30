West Jefferson eventually beat West Liberty-Salem 62-47 at West Jefferson High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

West Jefferson opened with a 14-13 advantage over West Liberty-Salem through the first quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 28-27 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

West Jefferson moved to a 42-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 20-14 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and West Jefferson faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at West Jefferson High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Jefferson faced off against South Charleston Southeastern and West Liberty-Salem took on London Madison-Plains on Sept. 15 at London Madison-Plains High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.