Woodsfield Monroe Central posted a narrow 34-26 win over Sarahsville Shenandoah in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Sarahsville Shenandoah showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-0 advantage over Woodsfield Monroe Central as the first quarter ended.

The Zeps moved ahead by earning a 20-18 advantage over the Seminoles at the end of the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Woodsfield Monroe Central and Sarahsville Shenandoah locked in a 26-26 stalemate.

The Seminoles held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Sarahsville Shenandoah High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Sarahsville Shenandoah took on Rootstown on Sept. 15 at Rootstown High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.