Waynesfield-Goshen dismissed Marion Elgin by a 57-22 count during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Waynesfield-Goshen a 12-8 lead over Marion Elgin.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Tigers and the Comets were both scoreless.

Waynesfield-Goshen roared to a 25-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 32-14 edge.

The last time Waynesfield-Goshen and Marion Elgin played in a 49-12 game on Sept. 16, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Waynesfield-Goshen faced off against North Baltimore and Marion Elgin took on Cory-Rawson on Sept. 15 at Marion Elgin High School.

