Defense dominated as Glouster Trimble pitched a 40-0 shutout of Belpre during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Glouster Trimble jumped in front of Belpre 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tomcats opened an enormous 20-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at halftime.

Glouster Trimble stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Glouster Trimble and Belpre squared off on Oct. 8, 2021 at Belpre High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Belpre faced off against Caldwell and Glouster Trimble took on Cincinnati Woodward on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

