Defense dominated as Ottawa Hills pitched a 59-0 shutout of West Unity Hilltop in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and West Unity Hilltop faced off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Unity Hilltop faced off against Petersburg Summerfield and Ottawa Hills took on Erie-Mason on Sept. 15 at Erie Mason High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.