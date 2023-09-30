Lisbon finally found a way to top Youngstown Valley Christian 14-7 during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Youngstown Valley Christian, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Lisbon through the end of the first quarter.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Lisbon and Youngstown Valley Christian were both scoreless.

It took a 14-0 rally, but the Blue Devils were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Valley Christian and Lisbon faced off on Sept. 17, 2022 at Youngstown Valley Christian School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Youngstown Valley Christian faced off against East Palestine and Lisbon took on Columbiana on Sept. 15 at Lisbon David Anderson High School.

