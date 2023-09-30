Ravenna Southeast collected a solid win over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas in a 21-8 verdict at Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Ravenna Southeast jumped in front of Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Knights trimmed the margin to make it 14-8 at the intermission.

Ravenna Southeast moved to a 20-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 1-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Louisville St Thomas Aquinas faced off against Windham and Ravenna Southeast took on Minerva on Sept. 15 at Ravenna Southeast High School.

