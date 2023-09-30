Rootstown rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-14 win over Warren John F. Kennedy for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Rootstown steamrolled in front of Warren John F. Kennedy 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rovers opened a huge 41-6 gap over the Eagles at the intermission.

Rootstown pulled to a 47-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles managed an 8-2 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Rootstown faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Rootstown faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah and Warren John F. Kennedy took on Alliance Marlington on Sept. 16 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School.

