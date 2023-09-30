Salineville Southern Local fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 51-21 win over Columbiana in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Columbiana, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Salineville Southern Local through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians kept a 22-21 halftime margin at the Clippers’ expense.

Salineville Southern Local stormed to a 43-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Salineville Southern Local High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbiana faced off against Lisbon and Salineville Southern Local took on Hanoverton United on Sept. 15 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.