Leavittsburg LaBrae overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 43-33 win over Brookfield in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Brookfield, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Leavittsburg LaBrae through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 26-7 advantage over the Vikings at the half.

Brookfield moved ahead by earning a 33-28 advantage over Leavittsburg LaBrae at the end of the third quarter.

The Vikings pulled off a stirring 15-0 fourth quarter to trip the Warriors.

Last season, Brookfield and Leavittsburg LaBrae faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Brookfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Brookfield faced off against Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae took on Newton Falls on Sept. 15 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School.

