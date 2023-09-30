Defense dominated as St. Bernard Roger Bacon pitched a 34-0 shutout of Cincinnati Summit Country Day for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon moved in front of Cincinnati Summit Country Day 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense steamrolled in front for a 20-0 lead over the Silver Knights at halftime.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon stormed to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, St Bernard Roger Bacon and Cincinnati Summit Country Day faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Cincinnati Summit Country Day School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, St Bernard Roger Bacon faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Cincinnati Summit Country Day took on Cincinnati Gamble Montessori on Sept. 16 at Cincinnati Gamble Montessori High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.