Springfield Northeastern earned a convincing 44-6 win over North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Springfield Northeastern a 10-6 lead over North Lewisburg Triad.

The Jets’ offense jumped in front for a 37-6 lead over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Jets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Northeastern and North Lewisburg Triad played in a 43-12 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Springfield Northeastern faced off against Cedarville and North Lewisburg Triad took on Jamestown Greeneview on Sept. 15 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.