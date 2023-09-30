Defense dominated as West Milton Milton-Union pitched a 48-0 shutout of Covington for an Ohio high school football victory at West Milton Milton-Union High on Sept. 29.

West Milton Milton-Union opened with a 21-0 advantage over Covington through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 48-0 advantage at intermission over the Buccs.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Milton Milton-Union and Covington squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at West Milton Milton-Union High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, West Milton Milton-Union faced off against Troy Christian and Covington took on Tipp City Bethel on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

