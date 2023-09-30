Springfield Greenon broke to an early lead and topped London Madison-Plains 48-10 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Springfield Greenon thundered in front of London Madison-Plains 20-3 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Knights held on with a 28-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Springfield Greenon and London Madison-Plains played in a 47-0 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, London Madison-Plains faced off against West Liberty-Salem and Springfield Greenon took on Milford Center Fairbanks on Sept. 15 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

