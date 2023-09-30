Jamestown Greeneview posted a narrow 20-13 win over South Charleston Southeastern at South Charleston Southeastern High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Jamestown Greeneview a 6-0 lead over South Charleston Southeastern.

The Trojans tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 12-7 at the intermission.

South Charleston Southeastern took the lead 13-12 to start the fourth quarter.

The Rams fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Trojans.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and South Charleston Southeastern squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, South Charleston Southeastern faced off against West Jefferson and Jamestown Greeneview took on North Lewisburg Triad on Sept. 15 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

