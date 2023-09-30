A suffocating defense helped Sabina East Clinton handle Union City Mississinawa Valley 35-0 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Sabina East Clinton and Union City Mississinawa Valley squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Sabina East Clinton faced off against Hillsboro and Union City Mississinawa Valley took on West Alexandria Twin Valley South on Sept. 15 at Union City Mississinawa Valley High School.

