Williamsburg topped Blanchester 40-34 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Blanchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Williamsburg as the first quarter ended.

Blanchester had a 22-20 edge on Williamsburg at the beginning of the third quarter.

The scoreboard showed Blanchester with a 28-26 lead over Williamsburg heading into the third quarter.

Williamsburg rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring Blanchester 14-6 in the last stanza for the victory.

The last time Blanchester and Williamsburg played in a 50-32 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Williamsburg faced off against Portsmouth Notre Dame and Blanchester took on Goshen on Sept. 15 at Goshen High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.