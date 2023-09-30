It was a tough night for Wellston which was overmatched by Nelsonville-York in this 46-12 verdict.

Nelsonville-York opened with a 21-0 advantage over Wellston through the first quarter.

The Buckeyes’ offense breathed fire in front for a 40-6 lead over the Golden Rockets at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 46-12.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Nelsonville-York and Wellston squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Wellston High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Wellston faced off against Albany Alexander.

