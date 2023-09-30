West Portsmouth West rolled past Lucasville Valley for a comfortable 41-7 victory in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

West Portsmouth West opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lucasville Valley through the first quarter.

The Senators’ offense jumped in front for a 27-0 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

West Portsmouth West jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time West Portsmouth West and Lucasville Valley played in a 42-20 game on Oct. 7, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Lucasville Valley faced off against Wheelersburg and West Portsmouth West took on Waverly on Sept. 16 at Waverly High School.

