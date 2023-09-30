Proctorville Fairland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from South Point 35-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Proctorville Fairland opened with a 7-6 advantage over South Point through the first quarter.

The Dragons fought to a 21-6 intermission margin at the Pointers’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-14.

The Dragons got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Proctorville Fairland and South Point faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, South Point faced off against Ironton and Proctorville Fairland took on Ironton Rock Hill on Sept. 15 at Proctorville Fairland High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.