Portsmouth’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Chesapeake 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Portsmouth a 14-0 lead over Chesapeake.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Portsmouth steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Trojans enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Panthers’ 6-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Portsmouth and Chesapeake played in a 35-12 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Portsmouth faced off against Gallipolis Gallia and Chesapeake took on Coal Grove on Sept. 15 at Coal Grove High School.

