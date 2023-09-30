Garrettsville Garfield dominated from start to finish in an imposing 42-21 win over Youngstown Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory at Garrettsville Garfield High on Sept. 29.

Last season, Garrettsville Garfield and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Garrettsville Garfield faced off against Warren Champion and Youngstown Liberty took on Brookfield on Sept. 15 at Youngstown Liberty High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.