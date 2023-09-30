Middlefield Cardinal eventually beat Mantua Crestwood 34-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Huskies’ offense moved in front for a 20-6 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Mantua Crestwood stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 27-14.

The Huskies got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Mantua Crestwood faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Middlefield Cardinal faced off against Brooklyn.

