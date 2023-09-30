Waverly scored early and often in a 33-7 win over Minford at Waverly High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

Waverly breathed fire in front of Minford 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Minford battled back to make it 26-7 in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Waverly and Minford squared off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Minford High School.

In recent action on Sept. 16, Waverly faced off against West Portsmouth West and Minford took on McDermott Northwest on Sept. 15 at McDermott Northwest High School.

