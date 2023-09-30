Tipp City Bethel finally found a way to top Dayton Northridge 17-12 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Dayton Northridge showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Tipp City Bethel as the first quarter ended.

The scoreboard showed the Polar Bears with a 6-3 lead over the Bees heading into the second quarter.

Tipp City Bethel broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 17-6 lead over Dayton Northridge.

The Polar Bears rallied in the final quarter, but the Bees skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Tipp City Bethel squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Northridge faced off against De Graff Riverside and Tipp City Bethel took on Covington on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Bethel High School.

