Kettering Alter scored early and often to roll over Cincinnati McNicholas 28-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at Kettering Alter on Sept. 29.

Kettering Alter moved in front of Cincinnati McNicholas 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The Knights held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Kettering Alter and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Kettering Alter faced off against Bellbrook and Cincinnati McNicholas took on St Bernard Roger Bacon on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

