Gallipolis Gallia handed Coal Grove a tough 28-12 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Gallipolis Gallia opened with a 7-6 advantage over Coal Grove through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense darted in front for a 14-12 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Gallipolis Gallia charged to a 28-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Gallipolis Gallia and Coal Grove faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Coal Grove High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Gallipolis Gallia faced off against Portsmouth and Coal Grove took on Chesapeake on Sept. 15 at Coal Grove High School.

