Streetsboro left no doubt in recording a 40-6 win over Mogadore Field in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Streetsboro opened with a 13-0 advantage over Mogadore Field through the first quarter.

The Rockets fought to a 26-0 halftime margin at the Falcons’ expense.

Streetsboro pulled to a 40-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Streetsboro and Mogadore Field squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Mogadore Field High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Mogadore Field faced off against Lodi Cloverleaf.

