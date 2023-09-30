Hubbard finally found a way to top East Liverpool Beaver Local 29-25 for an Ohio high school football victory at Hubbard High on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Hubbard an 8-7 lead over East Liverpool Beaver Local.

The two squads struggled a 15-15 standstill as the third quarter opened.

East Liverpool Beaver Local had a 25-22 edge on Hubbard at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Eagles rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Beavers 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Hubbard faced off against Poland Seminary and East Liverpool Beaver Local took on Belmont Union Local on Sept. 15 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.