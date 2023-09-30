Mt. Orab Western Brown collected a solid win over New Richmond in a 55-40 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Lions darted a modest margin over the Broncos as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Mt. Orab Western Brown broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 48-40 lead over New Richmond.

The Broncos got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and New Richmond squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, New Richmond faced off against Norwood and Mt Orab Western Brown took on Washington Court House Miami Trace on Sept. 15 at Mt Orab Western Brown High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.