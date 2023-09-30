Hamilton Badin dominated Dayton Carroll 42-14 in Ohio high school football on Sept. 29.

Hamilton Badin opened with a 21-0 advantage over Dayton Carroll through the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 35-7 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Hamilton Badin stormed to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Patriots’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Dayton Carroll squared off on Sept. 24, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Dayton Carroll faced off against Oxford Talawanda and Hamilton Badin took on Cincinnati Hughes on Sept. 15 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.