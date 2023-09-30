Defense dominated as Granville pitched a 43-0 shutout of Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

Granville opened with a 14-0 advantage over Columbus Linden-Mckinley through the first quarter.

The Blue Aces’ offense pulled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Blue Aces got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Centennial and Granville took on Johnstown Northridge on Sept. 15 at Johnstown Northridge High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.