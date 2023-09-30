The Plains Athens overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 48-27 win over Pomeroy Meigs in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Pomeroy Meigs started on steady ground by forging a 14-13 lead over The Plains Athens at the end of the first quarter.

The Marauders got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-19 margin over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Plains Athens broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 41-21 lead over Pomeroy Meigs.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Pomeroy Meigs and The Plains Athens squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Pomeroy Meigs High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, The Plains Athens faced off against McArthur Vinton County and Pomeroy Meigs took on Bidwell River Valley on Sept. 15 at Bidwell River Valley High School.

