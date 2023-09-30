Defense dominated as Painesville Harvey pitched a 42-0 shutout of Orwell Grand Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Last season, Painesville Harvey and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Painesville Harvey faced off against Independence and Orwell Grand Valley took on Wickliffe on Sept. 15 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.