Youngstown Chaney handed Youngstown Cardinal Mooney a tough 28-12 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

The last time Youngstown Chaney and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney played in a 22-17 game on Sept. 2, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Youngstown Chaney faced off against Canfield and Youngstown Cardinal Mooney took on Cleveland Heights Lutheran East on Sept. 16 at Youngstown Cardinal Mooney High School.

