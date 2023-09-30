Cincinnati Withrow’s defense throttled Cincinnati Woodward, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 30.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Withrow a 13-0 lead over Cincinnati Woodward.

The Tigers registered a 41-0 advantage at halftime over the Bulldogs.

Cincinnati Withrow jumped to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Withrow and Cincinnati Woodward faced off on Oct. 8, 2022 at Cincinnati Woodward High School.

Recently on Sept. 22, Cincinnati Woodward squared off with Cincinnati Aiken in a football game.

