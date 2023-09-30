A swift early pace pushed Troy past Xenia Friday 43-6 at Xenia High on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Troy a 28-6 lead over Xenia.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Trojans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 15-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Xenia faced off against Vandalia Butler and Troy took on Tipp City Tippecanoe on Sept. 15 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

