A suffocating defense helped Riverside Stebbins handle Greenville 30-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Riverside Stebbins moved in front of Greenville 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Indians fought to a 30-0 intermission margin at the Green Wave’s expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Riverside Stebbins and Greenville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Greenville High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Riverside Stebbins faced off against Fairborn and Greenville took on Piqua on Sept. 15 at Greenville High School.

