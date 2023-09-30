Tipp City Tippecanoe unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Sidney 47-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Tipp City Tippecanoe a 7-0 lead over Sidney.

The Red Devils registered a 20-7 advantage at halftime over the Yellow Jackets.

Tipp City Tippecanoe thundered to a 40-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Sidney faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sidney High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Troy and Sidney took on Dayton West Carrollton on Sept. 15 at Dayton West Carrollton High School.

