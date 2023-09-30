Indianapolis Cathedral controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 39-26 victory over Cincinnati La Salle in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The first quarter gave Indianapolis Cathedral a 28-6 lead over Cincinnati La Salle.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Cincinnati La Salle got within 39-26.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Indianapolis Cathedral and Cincinnati La Salle squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Indianapolis Cathedral High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati La Salle faced off against Buffalo Canisius.

