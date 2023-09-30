Vandalia Butler dominated Fairborn 49-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Vandalia Butler High on Sept. 29.

Vandalia Butler opened with a 14-0 advantage over Fairborn through the first quarter.

The Aviators’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-6 lead over the Skyhawks at the intermission.

Vandalia Butler stormed to a 49-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Vandalia Butler and Fairborn squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fairborn High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Vandalia Butler faced off against Xenia and Fairborn took on Riverside Stebbins on Sept. 15 at Fairborn High School.

