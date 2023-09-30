Warren De La Salle broke to an early lead and topped Toledo St. Francis de Sales 67-7 on Sept. 29 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Warren De La Salle a 28-0 lead over Toledo St. Francis de Sales.

The Pilots registered a 47-7 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

Warren De La Salle stormed to a 67-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo St. Francis de Sales faced off against Toledo St. John’s Jesuit and Warren De La Salle took on Toledo Central Catholic on Sept. 15 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.