Toledo Central Catholic’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35-7 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped in front of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 13-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a colossal 28-7 gap over the Titans at the intermission.

Toledo Central Catholic roared to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off against Toledo St. Francis de Sales and Toledo Central Catholic took on Warren De La Salle on Sept. 15 at Toledo Central Catholic High School.

