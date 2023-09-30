Painesville Riverside raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 43-14 win over Eastlake North during this Ohio football game on Sept. 29.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Eastlake North squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Painesville Riverside High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Eastlake North faced off against Cleveland Garfield Heights and Painesville Riverside took on Youngstown Boardman on Sept. 15 at Painesville Riverside High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.