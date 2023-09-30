Louisville Trinity dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 17-3 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati St. Xavier started on steady ground by forging a 3-0 lead over Louisville Trinity at the end of the first quarter.

The Shamrocks kept a 10-3 intermission margin at the Bombers’ expense.

Louisville Trinity moved to a 17-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Louisville Trinity and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Louisville Trinity High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Cincinnati St Xavier squared off with Cincinnati Moeller in a football game.

