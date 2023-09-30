Lebanon finally found a way to top Cincinnati West Clermont 21-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

Cincinnati West Clermont started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Lebanon at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors and the Wolves dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Lebanon enjoyed a small margin over Cincinnati West Clermont with a 21-14 lead heading to the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Lebanon and Cincinnati West Clermont squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Lebanon High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Cincinnati West Clermont faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Lebanon took on Loveland on Sept. 15 at Lebanon High School.

