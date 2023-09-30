Hamilton finally found a way to top Middletown 18-14 for an Ohio high school football victory on Sept. 29.

Hamilton darted in front of Middletown 11-7 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 18-14.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Hamilton and Middletown squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Middletown High School.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Middletown faced off against Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton took on Cincinnati Princeton on Sept. 15 at Cincinnati Princeton High School.

