Reynoldsburg notched a win against Newark 35-21 in Ohio high school football action on Sept. 29.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Reynoldsburg thundered ahead of Newark 35-14 as the fourth quarter started.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Reynoldsburg and Newark played in a 13-7 game on Sept. 30, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 15, Newark faced off against Lewis Center Olentangy Orange and Reynoldsburg took on Pickerington North on Sept. 15 at Reynoldsburg High School.

